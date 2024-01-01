Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN —

The night sky will have a multitude of delights in store for stargazers in 2024.

Full moons and meteor showers will light up the sky. An increase in solar activity is expected to cause auroras that will create colorful displays. And eclipse chasers have been counting down to 2024 since the “Great American Eclipse” of 2017 — because a total solar eclipse will travel across the United States in April.

Many nights, there will be opportunities to spot different planets or look for the International Space Station as it orbits Earth.

Keep your telescopes and binoculars at the ready, and don’t forget to snag a pair of eclipse glasses so you can safely watch the total solar eclipse.

Full moons and supermoons

A supermoon can be seen rising over the Cuatro Torres business area in Madrid on August 1, 2023. Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

Twelve full moons will occur during 2024, and September and October’s lunar events will also be considered supermoons, according to EarthSky.

Definitions of a supermoon can vary, but the term generally denotes a full moon that is closer to Earth than normal and thus appears larger and brighter in the night sky. Some astronomers say the phenomenon occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee — its closest approach to Earth in orbit.

Each month’s full moon is associated with a specific name, according to the