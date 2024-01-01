CNN —

As we enter 2024 what lies ahead on the global stage may seem more uncertain than it has in years.

To help you make sense of it, here are some key themes to watch.

1. Israel-Hamas war threatens to spill over

Israel has warned the war with Hamas could take months. Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images

The new year begins with Israel pushing its offensive further into the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ October 7 attacks.

International pressure is mounting on Israel to limit the duration and intensity of its war amid global outcry over Gazans being trapped in mortal danger, without critical supplies or access to healthcare, as disease spreads through crowded humanitarian camps. Despite this, Israel has doubled down on its efforts and vowed its war on Hamas will rage for many months.

The risk of a wider Middle East conflict is escalating.

There are increasing cross-border exchanges between the Iran-backed, Islamist paramilitary group Hezbollah and the Israel i Defense Forces (IDF) on the Lebanon-Israel border.

Proxy attacks by Iran-backed factions in Iraq – like the recent strike on the US embassy in Baghdad - are becoming bolder and more common. And further attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on global shipping routes through the Red Sea and Suez Canal could make energy prices soar.

There’s also a risk of other extremist groups in the region being fueled by opportunism and/or grievances. It goes without saying that any formal normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a deal that appeared close before October 7, is now off the table.

The United States’ early unequivocal support of Israeli attacks on Gaza has damaged the image it projects as a guarantor of human rights and international law – a reputational hit from which Washington is unlikely to recover in the short term, despite a decisive shift in tone.

Going into 2024, the US and its allies must strike a balance between retaliation for and deterrence of proxy attacks, while keeping their responses under a threshold that would trigger a wider conflict.

2. Stalemate as Russia-Ukraine conflict enters third year

Ukraine is fighting for survival but their are signs of waning international support. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

In February, Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will enter its third year.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine shows any signs of achieving victory or a willingness to compromise on their incompatible objectives. Ukraine is fighting for its survival, territorial integrity and sovereignty, while Russia is intent on what it calls the “denazification” and demilitarization of Ukraine, and the prevention of its aspiration to join NATO and other Western bodies. The Russian framing of its unprovoked invasion as “denazification” has been dismissed by historians and political observers.

Putin starts the year more confidently than he did the year before.