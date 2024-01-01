Tokyo CNN —

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday afternoon, triggering a tsunami warning, according to the United States Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake, which had a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), struck at 4:10 p.m. local time around 42 kilometers (26 miles) northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture, according to USGS.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of western Japan.

This is a breaking story. Updates to come.