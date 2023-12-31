CNN —

Hope springs eternal, and for many of us, 2024 is a new dawn. We may have limited time before the bloom of the new year fades and we’re left to confront our untended bad habits and the horrors of the world, so let’s make the most of this fleeting moment of optimism.

There are plenty of things to look forward to in 2024. Here are just 24 of them.

1. A leap year

Every four years, the Gregorian calendar adjusts itself to accommodate for the slight discrepancy between our earthly patterns and the cycle of celestial events. In short, February 29th babies, it’s your time to shine! For everyone else, it’s one extra day to enjoy being alive.

2. The Olympics and Paralympics

The Olympic rings are on display outside of the Hotel de Ville in Paris ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Jerry Lai/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Yes, your intuition is correct. Leap years also happen to coincide with two important events boasting wildly different enjoyment levels*. One is the Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games, held this year in Paris. Breaking, or breakdancing, will debut as a sport this year, and it will be the first time that male and female Olympics athletes will be represented in equal numbers.

*The other is the US Presidential election, which we can probably all agree would be significantly more fun with some breakdancing and gender parity.

3. New movies

When nothing else seems to be going according to plan, we can always rely on the magic of cinema. (Assuming there’s no strike. Or pandemic. Or tussles between streaming giants.) 2024 will bring highly anticipated releases like:

• “Mean Girls: The Musical” on Jan. 12

• “Dune: Part Two” on March 1

• “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” on May 24

• “Inside Out 2 “ on June 14

• “Wicked Part 1” on November 27

4. A total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is seen on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon. Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

Parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada will be treated to a total solar eclipse on April 8. If you’ll recall from the eclipse madness of 2017, total solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun’s face. Skygazers outside of the eclipse’s direct path will be able to see a partial solar eclipse, which is still very cool.

This will mark the last time the path of a total solar eclipse crosses over the US until 2044.

5. A return to the moon

In other fun moon happenings, NASA’s Artemis II mission will return humans to the moon’s orbit for the first time since the end of the Apollo program in 1972. Four astronauts will venture to the surface of the moon, including the first Black astronaut and the first woman astronaut to do so. They’ll join an elite club of just 12 people to have walked on lunar ground.

NASA says the mission takes humans a step further to establishing a long-term presence on the moon, and will test other capabilities and mechanisms. The launch is set for November, and you can bet everyone will be humming with excitement about it.

6. New TV and old favorites

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" on Prime Video. David Lee/Prime Video

For those of us not going to the moon, a slew of new and returning shows is a decent consolation. New offerings include:

• “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” on Amazon Prime, which promises to stretch the 2005 Brangelina movie’s sexy and violent vibe into a serialized storyline.

• “Avatar: The Last Airbender” on Netflix, a live-action remake of the beloved animated series.

• “Shōgun” on FX/Hulu, a drama set in feudal Japan that brings to life James Clavell’s iconic 1975 novel.

• “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” on Max, another “Game of Thrones” prequel that’s sure to rope in GoT fans whether they like it or not.

We’ll also be reunited with returning favorites:

• “Bridgerton” will return for Season 3 on Netflix (Polin rises!).

• “House of the Dragon” will fly back to HBO for a second fiery season.

• “The Bear” will cook up its third season on FX/Hulu.

• “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will return for a 12th and final season on Max.

Got all that? Go get a pen! This is what your shiny new 2024 planner is for.

7. Mickey goes public (sorta)

Another year means another trove of copyrighted works entering the public domain, which means way more freedom to use, share and mash them up. This year’s public domain newbies come from the 1920s. The long-anticipated star of the show is “Steamboat Willie,” the 1928 Disney film that introduced Mickey and Minnie Mouse — or at least an early version of them.

Other arrivals include “Peter Pan,” the novel by J.M. Barrie, and “The House at Pooh Corner” by A.A. Milne, which introduces the bouncey, trouncey, ouncey, pouncey character of Tigger. For more mature audiences, there’s “Lady Chatterly’s Lover,” by DH Lawrence.

Songs entering the public domain include “Mack the Knife,” “I Wanna Be Loved By You” and Cole Porter’s “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall in Love)” — perhaps the only love song in history to mention fleas.

8. Facebook turns 20

While most Americans didn't join for at least several years, Facebook launched as a networking site for college students in 2004. Adobe Stock

Yep, Mark Zuckerberg and some Harvard classmates launched their social game-changer, then called TheFacebook, in February 2004. In addition to making any adult feel about 5,000 years old, the 20th anniversary of the granddaddy of social networking sites (sorry, MySpace) will also merit a docuseries from the BBC. Just in case you need MORE Facebook in your life.

This one is legitimately exciting for college football fans. The 2024 season will culminate in a new, 12-team playoff — a big upgrade from the current four-team structure that causes so much strife and argument every year. Moving forward, the highest-ranked conference champions will get a playoff bid, as will the six remaining top-ranked teams.

Surely everyone will agree on this new format and no one will feel slighted and the vast network of conferences and contenders will be whittled down to a satisfying few! No, the actual playoff games won’t happen until January 2025, but this is all the college football world will be talking about from the first kickoff.

10. New music

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

2024 will bring a fresh crop of music to our ears, including “This is Me … Now,” Jennifer Lopez’s first studio album in more than 20 years. Speaking of icons, Green Day will release their 14th studio album, “Savior.” We can also expect new music from Usher, Cardi B., Dua Lipa and more.

11. New tours

It seems like everyone and their mother will be on the road in 2024 — including, yes, Taylor Swift, who will play Asia and Europe next spring and summer before returning to North America for more shows in the fall.

Want a throwback? Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, blink-182, and Bruce Springsteen are all touring. Then, we have some country giants: George Strait and Chris Stapleton are hitting the stage together, which should be a hit. Lainey Wilson will begin her much anticipated “Country’s Cool Again” tour. Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and other big names in country round out the list.

But if you really want to be blasted back to the 90s, Creed is headlining not one, but two cruises for their “Summer of ‘99” tour. Obviously, they’re sold out. But you can be there in spirit.

12. More historical anniversaries

An Amazon delivery station as seen on November 28, 2022, in Alpharetta, Georgia. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Once you’re done processing 20 years of Facebook, you can start contemplating 30 — yes, THIRTY — years of Amazo