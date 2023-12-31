CNN —

There was a moment on Saturday when the Detroit Lions celebrated as if they had stolen victory against the Dallas Cowboys in the game’s dying seconds, hailing Taylor Decker’s apparently successful two-point conversion attempt, before they were called back by the referees for a penalty on Detroit for an ineligible man in the field.

The Lions’ second attempt was derailed by a Micah Parsons offside, the third attempt was unsuccessful, and the Dallas Cowboys survived the late controversy to take a narrow 20-19 victory.

Detroit had been down 20-13 with less than two minutes to go but Jared Goff and the Lions offense marched down the field, capped off with an 11-yard Amon Ra-St. Brown touchdown.

“We get down there, get the touchdown and get the two-point conversion and yeah, it sucks,” Goff told reporters, per NFL.com. “It’s unfortunate man. I don’t know if I’ve had this feeling before where you feel like you won but you didn’t.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a late touchdown for the Detroit Lions. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After the game, the controversy continued as referee Brad Allen said in a pool report with Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins that Decker had not reported as an eligible receiver while Dan Skipper, a backup offensive tackle, had reported. Decker said afterwards, per NFL.com, that he “did exactly what coach told me to do, and went to the ref, said ‘Report.’”

The Cowboys’ victory ensured they went undefeated at home this season and extended their winning streak at the AT&T Stadium to 16 games.

Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb had a career day, finishing with 13 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown, setting a new franchise single-season record in both receptions and receiving yards.

His record-breaking game was capped by an electrifying 92-yard touchdown as quarterback Dak Prescott evaded a sack in his own endzone before throwing it way down field for Lamb, who beat the defense and jogged in from more than 50 yards out.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands off to running back Tony Pollard. Sam Hodde/AP

“I really don’t know where to start,” Lamb said after the game, according to ESPN. “Shout out to the defense for bailing us out. I told y’all I’d enjoy it more if we won, and we did.”

Both teams have already clinched their playoff spots and the Lions have wrapped up a first division title in 30 years, too, while the Cowboys can still win the NFC East division if the Philadelphia Eagles lose at least once in their final two games.

The Lions finish their regular season against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 while the Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders.