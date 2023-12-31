Editor’s note: Dana Santas, known as the “Mobility Maker,” is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and mind-body coach in professional sports, and is the author of the book “Practical Solutions for Back Pain Relief.”

CNN —

Making New Year’s resolutions is easy. Keeping them is hard. Too often, we set resolutions to make sweeping, multistep changes that are well-intentioned but unrealistic.

One year, I resolved to prep our family meals for the week every Sunday. I bought containers to store each meal, created a menu and grocery list, went shopping, and then came home with all the food, only to realize I was completely unmotivated to give up my Sunday afternoon cooking a week’s worth of meals at once. Instead, I decided to make each meal as needed, as I always did.

Like many other people’s experiences, my lofty resolution failed before it even began.

It takes self-control and discipline to make and sustain changes to your existing habits and routine. When your resolution involves multiple steps, a significant time commitment or anything that doesn’t offer some sort of immediate gratification, it’s even harder to keep.

To help, I’m sharing four simple health resolutions that require limited daily effort while delivering far-reaching health benefits — as well as some form of immediate gratification.

These resolutions still demand daily consistency but only take single-step effort with minimal time commitment. Consider adding one or more of them to your 2024 healthy habits!

1. Floss your teeth daily

With only one-third of Americans flossing daily, you may be one of the majority who could benefit from adding this habit to your dental hygiene routine.

Too many people only floss when they eat popcorn or when they feel food stuck in their teeth, according to my dentist, Dr. Victoria Spindel Rubin. “In reality, food is always getting trapped between your teeth. … If you don’t floss, you miss cleaning 40% of each tooth,” Spindel Rubin said.

In addition to fighting gum disease, Spindel Rubin pointed out that flossing is linked to better heart health and improved diabetic control. But you only reap the benefits with the right technique.

Spindel Rubin said that proper flossing technique involves “wrapping string floss around your tooth and going up and down a few times to remove the plaque and biofilm.”

Don’t let a little blood stop you from flossing. It’s normal for your gums to bleed when you start but will abate as you continue to floss regularly, according to Spindel Rubin. “If the bleeding doesn’t stop … see your dentist to be evaluated for periodontal disease,” she added.

The process may sound involved, but flossing only takes a couple of extra minutes before bed. For those who brush every night but tend to skip flossing afterward, Spindel Rubin suggested flossing before brushing. It’s a habit stacking technique — performing the new activity just before the ingrained habit pairs them together in a way that makes maintaining the new habit easier.

Where’s the immediate gratification I mentioned? After flossing with proper technique, slide your tongue along your teeth and notice how much cleaner they feel compared with brushing alone. That’s something to smile about!

2. Stand and move your body once an hour

Do you have a sedentary job that leads to sitting during the bulk of your day? High amounts of sitting time are associated with increased risks of cancer, cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality.