Hundreds of unknown species were discovered around the world this year

By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Published 11:00 AM EST, Sat December 30, 2023
Hyperolius ukaguruensi, a newfound species of frog from the Ukaguru Mountains of Tanzania is a type of spiny-throated reed frog. ©️Christoph Liedtke
Hundreds of species were newly discovered in 2023, including a spiny-throated reed frog named Hyperolius ukaguruensis. Found in Tanzania's Ukaguru Mountains, the silent species doesn't vocalize.
Christoph Liedtke/Natural History Museum
Acontias mukwando
Researchers spotted Acontias mukwando, a species of legless skink new to science, along the slopes of Serra da Neve in Angola.
Arthur Tiutenko/California Academy of Sciences
The lesser thorn-tailed gecko, Strophurus spinula, from Western Australia have amazing psychedelic eyes and can shoot goo out of their tails.
The newly discovered lesser thorn-tailed gecko named Strophurus spinula lives in Western Australia. In addition to its unusually patterned eyes, the gecko can shoot goo out of its tail.
Anders Zimmy/Natural History Museum
Tachystola mulliganae, an unidentifiable moth discovered in Ealing turned out be a new species actually native to Western Australia.
An amateur moth hunter spotted Tachystola mulliganae in London, but scientists determined the newly identified species is actually native to Western Australia.
Mark Sterling/Natural History Museum
Tomiyamichthys elliotensis 2 2 (Photo credit: Mark Erdmann)