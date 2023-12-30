Sign up for CNN’s Stress, But Less newsletter. Our six-part mindfulness guide will inform and inspire you to reduce stress while learning how to harness it.

—

As you’re drafting your New Year’s resolutions, you may think that it takes 21 days of repeating an action for that action to become a habit. So, you set out to go to the gym for 21 days, thinking that by day 22 heading to the gym will feel automatic — maybe even fun. It can be daunting to think about going to the gym for a whole year, but 21 days is doable.

We hate to burst your bubble, but that 21-day estimate isn’t true. According to habit expert and myth buster Wendy Wood, this falsehood came from a self-help book in the 1960s and actually described how long it takes to get used to your new appearance after plastic surgery.

How long does it take for a habit to form? It’s a question many of us want answered in those early, effortful days of habit-building. When will I floss every morning without having to think about it? When will I no longer need a reminder to take my medication? When will choosing to hit the gym feel easy?

Unfortunately, our recent research shows that no magic number exists.

So what are we supposed to do? We know that people with well-established habits need to rely less on willpower to execute good behaviors, but the early days of executing a good behavior typically feel like a slog for everyone. Only after consistent repetition will the desired behavior start to feel more effortless.

We did find a few actionable, science-based tips that might help you get there faster.

We used machine learning, which is a type of artificial intelligence, to analyze data on tens of thousands of gym-goers and hospital workers in North America in the hopes of better understanding the way two important habits form: habits around exercise and habits around handwashing.

We defined a habit as the point at which a behavior becomes highly predictable for a given person using our statistical modeling tools.

Here’s what we learned that could help you:

1. Simpler habits may form faster

We would all love to believe exercising or doing another difficult new activity will feel automatic in three short weeks. Instead, we found hints in our research that the speed of habit formation may be correlated with the complexity of the habit we’re trying to form.

Take handwashing. Although everyone is different, people typically form handwashing habits in one to two weeks, while forming a gym-going habit typically takes months. In our study, we only analyzed the formation of two types of habits, but we suspect that simple habits such as handwashing or toothbrushing may become habitual even faster than the old 21-day myth would have suggested.