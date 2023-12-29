A legless lizard and hundreds of other new species were discovered in 2023

Ashley Strickland
By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Published 1:07 PM EST, Fri December 29, 2023
Hyperolius ukaguruensi, a newfound species of frog from the Ukaguru Mountains of Tanzania is a type of spiny-throated reed frog. ©️Christoph Liedtke
Christoph Liedtke/Natural History Museum
Acontias mukwando
Researchers spotted Acontias mukwando, a species of legless skink new to science, along the slopes of Serra da Neve in Angola.
Arthur Tiutenko/California Academy of Sciences
The lesser thorn-tailed gecko, Strophurus spinula, from Western Australia have amazing psychedelic eyes and can shoot goo out of their tails.
Anders Zimmy/Natural History Museum