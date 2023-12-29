CNN —

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly killing his parents and severely injuring his 11-year-old sister at their home in a rural community in Fresno County, California, on Wednesday, authorities say.

The suspect, who is not being identified because of his age, originally called the sheriff’s office after the double slaying and told them someone had broken into their house in Miramonte, attacked his family, and fled in a truck, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said during a news conference Friday.

Detectives later noticed inconsistencies in the boy’s story, according to Zanoni.

“Evidence ultimately showed that he had fabricated the story of a break in and was responsible for using multiple weapons to attack his mom, his dad and his sister,” Zanoni said.

The father and mother were identified as Lue Yang and Se Vang, both 37. Their daughter was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and underwent surgery, but is expected to survive. Another child, the suspect’s 7-year-old brother, was not injured in the attack.

The other sibling is being cared for by family members, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was arrested and booked into juvenile hall. He faces two murder charges and an attempted murder charge, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday.

The case is being reviewed by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. CNN is working to determine if the suspect is being represented by an attorney.

Zanoni did not elaborate on how the victims died or what weapons were used in the attack. He indicated authorities have not determined a motive for the killings.

“The tragedy of the situation is of such a high magnitude because two children have lost their mother and father due to the actions by their other sibling,” the sheriff said. “Those children will grow up without a mother and a father because of this incident.”