CNN —

This year, Google users in the United States wanted to know more about strep throat, how to lower cholesterol and what helps with bloating.

Those were just some of the top-trending health-related questions searched on Google in the United States from January 1 to November 27, according to the technology company.

“The data reflects top trending searches, which means the ‘trending’ queries are the searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2023 as compared to 2022,” Google spokesperson Sarah Armstrong said in an email.

Here are the 10 top-trending health questions that had people Googling in 2023, and some of their answers.

1. How long is strep contagious?

Strep infections in the United States surged in early 2023, leaving many people with questions about how contagious the illness is and for how long.

In February, the share of health care visits for strep throat or a related diagnosis was nearly 30% higher than during the previous peak in 2017.

Although viruses cause most sore throats, strep throat is an infection in the throat and tonsils caused by group A Streptococcus bacteria – and these bacteria are very contagious.

People treating strep throat with antibiotics become less contagious over 24 to 48 hours, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, but a person with untreated strep can infect others for about two or even three weeks.

Symptoms of strep throat can include fever, pain when swallowing, red and swollen tonsils, and swollen lymph nodes. According to the CDC, less-common symptoms may include vomiting and headache – but not a cough or a runny nose.

2. How contagious is strep throat?

Typically, an infected person can spread the bacteria to others through their respiratory droplets when talking, coughing or sneezing, or through direct contact, such as if someone touches sores on the skin caused by the bacteria, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It usually takes two to five days for someone who has been exposed to group A strep bacteria to become ill with strep throat.

Strep throat is more common in children, as up to 3 in 10 children with a sore throat have strep throat, according to the CDC, compared with about 1 in 10 adults with a sore throat.

3. How to lower cholesterol

A growing body of research suggests that consuming a plant-based, vegetarian or vegan diet can help lower cholesterol.

One study, published in the European Heart Journal in May, found that in adults following a plant-based diet, levels of LDL or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol – often called “bad” cholesterol – dropped 10% and total cholesterol declined 7% compared with adults who eat both meat and plants.

People can lower or control their cholesterol by limiting the amount of saturated and trans fats they eat. Saturated fats are found primarily in red meat and full-fat dairy products, and trans fats are often used in margarines and store-bought cookies, crackers and