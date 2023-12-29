Seoul, South Korea CNN —

Actor Lee Sun-kyun’s sudden death this week is the latest in a string of shock celebrity losses in South Korea, a country with one of the world’s highest suicide rates and where public figures are often expected to be paragons.

Lee, who received acclaim for his role as Park Dong-ik, the father of the wealthy Park family in the Academy Award-winning “Parasite,” was found dead in his car on Wednesday morning in what police said was a suspected suicide. His funeral was expected to be held later on Friday.

At the time of his death the 48-year-old father of two was being investigated by police over allegations of illegal drug use and had recently been through multiple rounds of lengthy questioning.

One of Lee’s lawyers told CNN this week that the actor felt “aggrieved” about the way police were handling the drug investigation, including how details turned up in local media.

Lee’s death comes as South Korea has seen a spate of suspected suicides among its celebrities in recent years, especially young K-pop stars.

Each time these deaths have reignited conversations about the mental well-being of South Korean celebrities and public figures, casting a spotlight on the pressures they face in the competitive and stressful Korean entertainment industry and the pitfalls for those deemed to have made transgressions.

A portrait of Kim Jong-hyun, better known by the stage name Jonghyun, seen at makeshift shrine in Seoul, December 19, 2017 Yonhap/AP

In December 2017, superstar Kim Jong-hyun, better known as Jonghyun, took his own life at the age of 27. Two years later K-pop singer Sulli, formerly of the band f(x), was found dead at her home at the age of 25 in an apparent suicide.

Around six weeks later, fellow K-pop artist Goo Hara, formerly a member of girl band Kara, was found dead at 28. Police would not comment on a cause of death, but Goo previously revealed she was suffering from depression.

And in April this year, K-pop fans around the world were left heartbroken by the loss of Moon Bin, a member of the popular boy band Astro, at the age of 25.

K-pop idols in particular are known to be subject to intense scrutiny and high expectations from their strict management, which has been linked to a mental health crisis in the industry.

For years it was not uncommon for K-pop stars to be expected not to have relationships, with some even having a “no dating” clause in their contracts.

“Scandals involving drinking, drugs, or even dating not only make waves in the entertainment news section but also the finance news section because many of the biggest Korean music management companies are also publicly traded stocks on the Korean stock exchange,” music industry executive Bernie Cho told CNN in 2018 when two major stars of the time confirmed they were dating.

Attitudes toward dating have slowly begun to change, in part because fans have become more willing to accept relationships between stars. But South Korea’s entertainment industry remains a high-pressure environment with intense training regimens and expectations from fans and industry power brokers alike.

Former member of South Korean girl group f(x), Sulli, who died in 2019 Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

South Korean popstar Goo Hara, seen here at Incheon International Airport on February 21, 2018, died weeks after Sulli The Fact/Imazins/Getty Images

Teacher protests

South Korea’s mental health crisis stretches across class divides and touches all parts of society.

In 2021, the suicide rate in South Korea was 26 out of every 100,000 people, according to the country’s Health and Welfare Ministry. South Korea also has the highest rate of youth suicide among the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations. In Japan, the OECD’s figure is 15.7 per 100,000 people while in the United States it is 14.1 per 100,000.

In September, hundreds of thousands of teachers across the country held mass protests after the suspected suicide of a teacher that was widely blamed on South Korea’s high-pressure education system and the burden it places on teachers.

Government data shows 100 public school teachers in South Korea – mostly elementary school teachers – took their own lives from January 2018 to June 2023.

South Korean politics has also seen high-profile cases. In 2009, former president Roh Moo-hyun took his own life amid an investigation into a bribery scandal that had tarnished his reputation.