ROME, ITALY - MAY 12: Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts in his 3rd round match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada on day five of Internazionali BNL D'Italia at Foro Italico on May 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal missed almost the entirety of the 2023 season.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Reuters  — 

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz expect Rafa Nadal to be at his competitive best at the Australian Open next month despite a hip injury that wiped out the veteran Spaniard’s 2023 season.

Nadal suffered a muscle issue at Melbourne Park in January that required surgery and will return at Brisbane this weekend before playing in the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open where he won two of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

The 37-year-old expects to retire in 2024 with a series of injuries limiting his appearances on the circuit but has stepped up his training in recent weeks and 24-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic said his great rival cannot be written off just yet.

“I always expect him to play at his best, to be honest,” Djokovic said before his 4-6 6-4 6-4 defeat by Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Riyadh on Wednesday.

“Many times they’ve signed him out, they’ve done that with me as well. But we’ve proved them wrong. He’s not a kind of a player who will come back to the tour just to play, let’s say, on a medium level, play a few matches.

“He wants to win titles, he wants to be the best, that’s why he is who he is: a legend of our sport. I’m sure his training and preparation is done with an intention to win a Grand Slam.”

PARIS, FRANCE May 31. Winner Rafael Nadal of Spain is congratulated at the net by Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Court Philippe Chatrier during the singles Quarter Final match at the 2022 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on May 31st 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
Nadal and Djokovic have provided one of tennis' great rivalries.
Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

Alcaraz, who has lost two of his three meetings with Nadal, said his compatriot was at a 100% after watching videos of him practising.

“I hear from other players that practised with Rafa in these past weeks and they said he’s going to return to his good level. His top level,” Alcaraz said.

However, Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya said last week that while Nadal had shown good progress in training since recovering from a hip injury, as a coach he still worries about how his body will hold up against the rigours of Grand Slam tennis.