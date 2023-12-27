Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

This year held some truly out-there moments in the world of science and space travel.

With SpaceX’s Mars rocket erupting into a ball of flames over the ocean (twice) and a spacecraft swinging by Earth to drop off pieces of an asteroid that could contain solar system secrets — some events felt ripped from the pages of a science fiction novel.

These moments came as humanity embarks on a new push to explore the cosmos, both with scientific instruments on the ground and spacecraft among the stars.

The renewed effort not only comes from NASA and the US government but also from countries such as India and China. And there’s massive investment from private-sector businesses across the globe as well, a unique feature of the 21st century space race.

Here’s a look back at some of the biggest pinch-me moments in outer space from 2023.

The most powerful rocket ever constructed launches and explodes. Twice

SpaceX's Starship rocket, the largest launch vehicle ever constructed, took off from the company's facilities in South Texas on November 18, 2023. The test mission ended in an explosion. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

SpaceX’s Starship, the rocket and spacecraft system that CEO Elon Musk envisions will carry the first humans to Mars, made two historic flight attempts this year.

The first, in April, ended when the vehicle began tumbling out of control, and SpaceX was forced to destroy it.

The second attempt, in November, saw the 400-foot (120-meter) vehicle make it much farther into flight — successfully firing all its engines and reaching outer space. But both the Starship spacecraft and rocket booster ultimately exploded.

The test launch mishaps weren’t huge setbacks for SpaceX. The company is known to embrace fiery failures in the early stages of rocket development.

But a lot is riding on Starship’s eventual success.

SpaceX is racing to get the vehicle ready to land astronauts on the moon for NASA as early as 2025. And Musk envisions Starship will put boots on Mars by 2029.

Starship remains controversial among some local residents in South Texas, where SpaceX has a private spaceport, after the company’s operations raised concerns about its environmental impact. Meanwhile, Musk — the owner and face of SpaceX — has found himself steeped deeper in unrelated controversy in 2023.

Moon landings: Failures and successes

An image from video provided by the Indian Space Research Organization shows the moon's surface as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares for landing on August 23, 2023. India became the first country to land a spacecraft in the moon's south pole region. ISRO/AP

A new moon race is underway, and the participants so far have been robotic.

Mad dashes for the lunar surface kicked off in April when a private Japanese company, Ispace, attempted to land the first commercial vehicle — the Hakuto-R lander — on the moon. It ultimately crash-landed.

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, followed with yet another blunt force impact when its Luna-25 mission crashed into the moon’s surface in August.

India’s space agency then swooped in days later with the successful touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander on August 23.

India became the fourth county to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon, following the United States, the former Soviet Union and China. India also became the first country to land a spacecraft in the moon’s south pole region.

So far in the 21st century, only China and India have had successful lunar landings. (Russia and the United States haven’t been back to the moon since the 1970s.)

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, also has a spacecraft headed for the lunar surface, with a landing attempt expected early next year.

Leaking spacecraft forced an astronaut to spend a year in space