CNN —

Justice Department prosecutors say they want to prevent former President Donald Trump from sowing disinformation and claiming he’s a victim of political persecution as part of his defense in his 2020 election subversion trial in federal court.

The filing lays out some of the crucial parameters that prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s office are seeking as they continue to prepare to face a jury at Trump’s upcoming criminal trial.

“The Court should not permit the defendant to turn the courtroom into a forum in which he propagates irrelevant disinformation, and should reject his attempt to inject politics into this proceeding,” prosecutors wrote in a new court filing on Wednesday.

The prosecutors say the former president may be trying to politicize the trial to convince jurors to ignore the facts of the case and acquit him because they disagree with the prosecution – not based on any legal standard.

Prosecutors are also asking the court to prohibit Trump from suggesting the Biden administration directed the case to be brought against him for political reasons.

“Much as the defendant would like it otherwise, this trial should be about the facts and the law, not politics,” the prosecutors wrote.

Most of the proceedings in the case have been suspended, as an appeal is pending over whether Trump can be shielded from prosecution because of presidential immunity.

The question about presidential protections that Trump hopes to use as part of his defense will need to be settled before Trump goes to trial, which is currently scheduled for March 2024. It is also likely that any ruling by the appeals judges will be brought before the Supreme Court.

But Smith’s office continues to meet previously set deadlines in the case, indicating they hope to keep the trial on track for this spring, in case the appeals are resolved quickly.

Trump faces four counts in the case, including conspiring to defraud the United States and to obstruct an official proceeding. The former president has pleaded not guilty.