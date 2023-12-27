CNN —

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday that she will run in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2024 as Republicans look to keep their narrow House majority.

Among the most conservative members of the chamber, Boebert had been expected to face a tough reelection bid in Colorado’s 3rd District in the Western part of the state.

“It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” she said in her announcement video. “Colorado’s 4th District is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles.”

The eastern Colorado district is currently represented by Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who announced last month that he will not seek