CNN —

Former US senator and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks Herb Kohl has passed away after a brief illness, the Herb Kohl Foundation announced on Wednesday. He was 88.

Kohl, a Wisconsin Democrat and co-founder of the Kohl’s department store chain, served in the US Senate for 24 years. A lifelong basketball fan, he notably bought his hometown team for $18 million in 1985, ensuring that the Bucks remained in Milwaukee. He also was a philanthropist, donating millions to students, teachers and schools in Wisconsin.

“Throughout his life, Herb Kohl always put people first — from his employees and their families to his customers and countless charitable organizations and efforts,” JoAnne Anton, director of giving for Herb Kohl Philanthropies, said.

Kohl sold the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014 after nearly three decades and donated $100 million to help the team build a new arena. In a statement, National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver said Kohl set the standard for NBA team ownership.

“Senator Kohl was a dear friend and one of our very best public servants,” Silver said. “There was never any doubt about his extraordinary commitment to the franchise and city that he loved, and his vision and unparalleled financial contribution towards a new arena in Milwaukee will forever be remembered.”

In a statement, the Milwaukee Bucks noted that former senator was “a lifelong and proud Wisconsinite who cared deeply for his state and the city of Milwaukee.”

“Even after selling the team, Senator Kohl loved the Bucks and was always seen in his team cap around town,” the team said, adding that a memorial to honor him will be held in the coming weeks.

Born in Milwaukee in 1935 to immigrants, Kohl spent his childhood sweeping up in the family grocery store and playing stickball with friends, including Bud Selig, who would later become Major League Baseball commissioner.

“Sports has been something I’ve been very interested in all my life. Basketball is my favorite sport,” Kohl told CNN in 2002.

He worked with his brothers to grow his