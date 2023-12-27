CNN —

Paramore, are you still into us or not?

The popular band has people wondering what is going on after their site appeared to be scrubbed from the internet and content was deleted from their verified Instagram account.

Lead singer Hayley Williams also scrubbed her Instagram account, leading followers to wonder if the band is breaking up or merely preparing for a new project.

According to a recent UpRoxx article, the band members “agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty” in terms of their future.

“The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,” the publication quoted Williams as saying.

Paramore formed in 2004 and released their debut album, “All We Know Is Falling,” in 2005.

Some of their better known hits include “Aint’ It Fun, ” Misery Business,” and “Still In To You.”

Florida congressman Maxwell Frost sparked response after he joined the band onstage for a rousing performance of “Misery Business” over the summer.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Paramore for comment.