Resurrection biology — attempting to bring strings of molecules and more complex organisms back to life — is gaining traction in labs around the world.

The work is a far cry from the genetically engineered dinosaurs that escape in the blockbuster movie “Jurassic Park,” although for some scientists the ultimate goal is de-extinction and resurrecting animals and plants that have been lost.

Other researchers are looking to the past for new sources of drugs or to sound an alarm about the possibility of long-dormant pathogens. The field of study is also about recreating elements of human history in an attempt to better understand how our ancestors might have lived and died.

Here are four fascinating research projects in this emerging field that launched or made significant progress in 2023.

Reviving ‘zombie’ viruses

Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region’s permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.

Jean-Michel Claverie, a professor emeritus of medicine and genomics at the Aix-Marseille University School of Medicine in Marseille, France, is seeking to better understand the risks posed by what he describes as “zombie viruses” by resurrecting viruses from earth samples from Siberia.

Cores of earth drilled from Siberian permafrost have been analyzed to detect frozen viruses. Jean-Michel Claverie/IGS/CNRS-AM

Claverie managed to revive a virus in 2014 that he and his team isolated from the permafrost, making it infectious for the first time in 30,000 years by inserting it into cultured cells. In his latest research, published in February, Claverie and his team isolated several strains of ancient virus from multiple samples of earth representing five new families of viruses. For safety, he had chosen to study a virus that could only target single-celled amoebas, not animals or humans.

The oldest was nearly 48,500 years old, based on radiocarbon dating of the soil, and came from a sample of earth taken from an underground lake 52 feet (16 meters) below the surface. The youngest samples, found in the stomach contents and coat of a woolly mammoth’s remains, were 27,000 years old.

That amoeba-infecting viruses are still infectious after so long is a signal of a serious potential public health threat, Claverie said.

“We view these amoeba-infecting viruses as surrogates for all other possible viruses that might be in the permafrost,” Claverie told CNN earlier this year.

“Our reasoning is that if the amoeba viruses are still alive, there is no reason why the other viruses will not be still alive, and capable of infecting their own hosts.”

Hunt for new antibiotics goes back to the ice age

For bioengineering pioneer César de la Fuente, Presidential Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, the past is a source of opportunity that has opened up a new front in the fight against drug-resistant superbugs.

Advances in the recovery of ancient DNA from fossils mean that detailed libraries of genetic information about extinct human relatives and long-lost animals are now publicly available.

The machine biology group he leads at UPenn uses intelligence-based computational methods to mine this genetic information and identify small protein, or peptide, molecules they believe to have bacteria-fighting powers. He has discovered promising compounds from Neanderthals and ice age creatures such as the woolly mammoth and giant sloth.

Ancient molecules, including those from extinct human relatives such as the Neanderthals, may offer hope in the fight against superbugs. Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty Images

“It has enabled us to uncover new sequences, new types of molecules that we have not previously found in living organisms, expanding the way we think about molecular diversity,” de la Fuente said. “Bacteria from today have never faced those molecules so they may give us a better opportunity at targeting the pathogens that are problematic today.”

Most antibiotics come from bacteria and fungi and have been discovered by screening microorganisms that live in soil. But in recent decades, pathogens have become resistant to many of these drugs because of widespread overuse.

While de la Fuente’s approach is unorthodox, the urgency to identify possible candidates has never been greater as the global population faces nearly 5 million deaths every year that are associated with microbial resistance, according to the World Health Organization.

Plotting the resurrection of the dodo, woolly mammoth and Tasmanian tiger

Extinctions are happening at a faster pace than ever. For some scientists, a path to staunching this loss could be trying to resurrect lost creatures from the past.

Biotechnology and genetic engineering startup Colossal Biosciences announced in January that it wants to bring back the dodo — an odd-looking flightless bird that lived on the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean until the late 17th century — and reintroduce it to its once native habitat.