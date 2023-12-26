CNN —

The Detroit Pistons now have an unfortunate record all to themselves.

The Pistons on Tuesday set the NBA record for the longest losing streak in a single season, dropping their 27th consecutive game with a 112-118 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Detroit.

The Pistons’ loss came despite 41 points from guard Cade Cunningham. Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 24 and 21 points, respectively.

The Pistons briefly held a lead early in the fourth quarter Tuesday before relinquishing it, and a Cunningham drive cut the Nets’ lead to 2 with about a minute left. But the Nets’ Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the corner in the next possession, and Brooklyn cruised from there.

The 2010-2011 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-2014 Philadelphia 76ers shared the previous one-season mark at 26 games lost.

The 76ers hold the NBA’s overall losing mark at 28 straight games, spanning two seasons. That streak started at the end of the 2014-2015 season and continued into the following one.

Detroit could tie that overall mark Thursday, when they play the Celtics in Boston.

The Pistons’ last win came on October 28, when they defeated the Chicago Bulls. The team’s record now stands at 2-28.

The losing streak is a disappointment for a team that has tried to rebuild through youth the last few seasons with high draft picks – including Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, and Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 pick this year – and by luring coach Monty Williams to the team this year with a hefty contract.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Jacob Lev contributed to this report.