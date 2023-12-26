CNN —

Lily Gladstone was already well versed in Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie-making oeuvre before they became co-stars in the 2023 drama, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The extent of Gladstone’s fandom for DiCaprio includes, of course, his memorable performance as Jack Dawson in 1997’s “Titanic,” a film she said she loved when it was first released.

“It was one of the first things I spent my allowance on,” Gladstone told People in an interview published Monday. “I pre-ordered the double VHS set from Toys ‘R’ Us when that was still around.”

Gladstone clarified that she didn’t fully buy-in to the “Leo-mania” of the time, saying, “I loved that movie for the film and for Kate Winslet,” and that she liked DiCaprio “because Jack Dawson was great.”

“And it’s funny, whenever I had crushes in sixth grade — because the year that it came out for me — I would kind of project my crushes into Jack Dawson. It was never on Jack Dawson,” she said.

Over two decades later, Gladstone found herself starring alongside the Oscar-winner in the Martin Scorsese-directed “Killers of the Flower Moon.” In 2021, Gladstone also said she received a special invitation from DiCaprio himself.

“I get a text on my phone from some unmarked number saying, ‘Hey, this is Leo. Do you want to come over for dinner?’ I look at it and I’m just like, ‘Is this really him?’” She said.

After confirming it was indeed DiCaprio, Gladstone said they “hung out by the fire outside” his home and talked about their childhood over dinner.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” now available on demand, has garnered Oscar buzz since it premiered in theaters in October.