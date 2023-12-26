Damage resulting from an overnight fire at a home Beyonce used to live in as a child is shown on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Houston. Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston's Riverside Terrace neighborhood caught fire early Christmas morning shortly after 2 a.m. The star's family bought the house in 1982 and lived there until Beyoncé was around 5 years old. "We had it contained in about 10 minutes," Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes said. No one was injured in the blaze, officials said. The family living in the home safely self-evacuated, according to HFD. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Beyoncé’s family bought this Houston house in 1982 and lived there until Beyoncé was about 5 years old. It sustained damage from a fire early Monday morning.
Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle/AP
Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston’s Third Ward caught fire early Christmas morning.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes of arriving at the home at around 2 a.m. Monday, CNN affiliate KTRK reports.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

While Beyoncé and her family no longer live in the house in the 2400 block of Rosedale Street, the location is considered an “iconic landmark” to fans of the musician, according to KTRK.

The current residents of the house were not injured in the fire, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, KTRK reported.

While the record-breaking Grammy winner is now a global superstar, she stays close to her roots in Houston. For example, during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, helped set up mobile Covid-19 testing sites in her hometown.