CNN —

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been moved to a penal colony in northwestern Siberia, his team announced Monday, two weeks after saying they had lost contact with him.

“We have found Alexey,” his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said in a statement on X. “He is now in IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.”

She said Navalny’s lawyer had visited him earlier Monday and that the jailed activist was “doing well.”

Navalny’s lawyers said on December 11 they had lost contact with him. Until then, he was imprisoned in a penal colony about 150 miles east of Moscow.

He had been sentenced to 19 years in prison in August after being found guilty of creating an extremist community, financing extremist activities and numerous other crimes.

Supporters of Navalny claim his arrest and incarceration are a politically motivated attempt to stifle his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.