CNN —

Children in Ukraine have wishes beyond just toys this holiday season, as Russia continues to target cities and towns with drones and missiles.

Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure have escalated over the past month, a winter uptick that has severely impacted kids. “These attacks have caused injuries among children, sent an intensified wave of fear and dread through already deeply distressed communities, and left millions of children across Ukraine without sustained access to electricity, heating and water, exposing them to additional serious harm as temperatures plummet,” said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia, in a statement Monday.

At least 10,000 civilians, including more than 560 children, have been confirmed killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said last month. More than 18,500 people have been injured. The UN believes the true figures are likely significantly higher due to the challenges and delays involved in verifying deaths in areas of ongoing hostilities.

Even in the face of such dire circumstances, children’s resilience is on display in their holiday letters as they live in the shadow of war.

CNN spoke with parents and caregivers, who shared their kids’ letters to St. Nicholas and their hopes this Christmas and next year.

Solomiya, 11 years old

Solimaya only wants one thing from St. Nicholas. Obtained by CNN

Solomiya has one wish from St. Nicholas this year: peace. The 11-year-old knows the cost of war from personal experience. Her father signed up to fight in 2014 – when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and occupied parts of the east – and killed in action. Eight years later when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Solomiya and her family were living in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, but fled to seek safety in northwestern Ukraine three days after Russian troops occupied the area.

Solomiya used to love drawing on large canvases before the war. She has stopped for now but says she’ll start again once they are back in Bucha, according to her mother.

Kaya, 6 years old

Kaya wishes to see her father, who is fighting in eastern Ukraine. Dmytro Lazutkin

Kaya wants a craft kit, a toy and to see her dad for Christmas. Her father is a member of the 47th Mechanized Brigade fighting in the hot spot of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. In her letter to St. Nicholas, she wrote: “I would like my dad, who is now defending Ukraine, to come to me for Christmas. Please help him to do it.” Kaya’s father, Dmytro, wants to see his family for the holidays but they have relocated to Germany and he is unable to make the journey.

Maks, 5 years old