CNN —

No species lasts forever — extinction is part of the evolution of life.

But at least five times, a biological catastrophe has engulfed the planet, killing off the vast majority of species from water and land over a relatively short geological interval.

The most famous of these mass extinction events — when an asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, dooming the dinosaurs and many other species — is also the most recent. But scientists say it won’t be the last.

Many researchers argue we’re in the middle of a sixth mass extinction, caused not by a city-size space rock but by the overgrowth and transformative behavior of a single species — Homo sapiens. Humans have destroyed habitats and unleashed a climate crisis.

Calculations in a September study published in the journal PNAS have suggested that groups of related animal species are disappearing at a rate 35% times higher than the normally expected rate.

And while every mass extinction has winners and losers, there is no reason to assume that human beings in this case would be among the survivors.

In fact, study coauthor Gerardo Ceballos thinks the opposite could come to pass, with the sixth mass extinction transforming the whole biosphere, or the area of the world hospitable to life — possibly into a state in which it may be impossible for humanity to persist unless dramatic action is taken.

“Biodiversity will recover but the winners (are) very difficult to predict. Many of the losers in these past mass extinctions were incredibly successful groups,” said Ceballos, a senior researcher at the Institute of Ecology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

While the causes of the “big five” mass extinctions varied, understanding what happened during these dramatic chapters in Earth’s history — and what emerged in the aftermath of these cataclysms — can be instructive.

“Nobody’s seen these events but they’re on a scale that might be repeated. We’ve got … (to) learn from the past because that’s our only data set,” said Michael Benton, a professor of vertebrate paleontology at Bristol University in the United Kingdom who is the author of the new book “Extinctions: How Life Survives, Adapts and Evolves.”

A really bad day: Dino-killing asteroid and the iridium anomaly

While paleontologists have studied fossils for centuries, the science of mass extinction is relatively new. Radiometric dating, based on the natural radioactive decay of certain elements, like carbon, and other techniques revolutionized the ability to precisely determine the age of ancient rocks in the second half of the last century.

The developments set the stage for the work of the late Nobel Prize-winning physicist Luis Alvarez and his geologist son Walter, professor of Earth and planetary science at the Univeristy of California, Berkeley. Along with two other colleagues, they coauthored a sensational 1980 paper about the “iridium anomaly” — a 1-centimeter-thick (0.4-inch-thick) layer of sedimentary rock rich in iridium, an element rare on Earth’s surface but common in meteorites.

The researchers attributed the anomaly, which they initially identified in Italy, Denmark and New Zealand, to the impact of a large asteroid. They argued the unusual layer represented the exact moment in time when dinosaurs disappeared.

First met with skepticism, the iridium anomaly eventually was spotted in more and more places around the world. A decade later, a different group of researchers identified the smoking gun: a 200-kilometer-wide (125-mile-wide) crater off the coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

The rock and sediment there had a similar composition to the iridium layers, and the scientists suggested the depression, called the Chicxulub crater, was caused by the impact of an asteroid. Researchers believe the other anomalies spotted across the globe were caused by scattering debris when the space rock struck Earth.