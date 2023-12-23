CNN —
Multiple people were injured in a shooting Saturday at a mall in Florida, police said.
Paddock Mall in Ocala was evacuated and there is no longer a threat, police said in a Facebook post.
Officials said the suspect fled the scene.
Police did not say how many people were injured in the incident or speak to the severity or nature of the injuries.
“Please avoid the area as police investigate,” officials said in the Facebook post.
CNN has reached out to the Paddock Mall for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.