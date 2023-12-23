Washington CNN —

The family of Judi Weinstein Haggai and Gad Haggai spent the past 11 weeks praying and pleading for the return of their loved ones, two American citizens believed to be held hostage by Hamas.

On Friday, the news broke that Gad Haggai, a 73-year-old Israeli American, died while in Hamas captivity. His wife Judi is still believed to be among the hostages, and her family is clinging to the idea she will one day be freed.

“My hope is that that Judi will be released and that she has received some sort of medical attention, that she’ll be able to come home,” Andrea Weinstein, Judi’s sister, told CNN in an interview this week before news of Gad’s death emerged. “That we can embrace her and be there for however she needs to heal from this horrific situation that she’s had to endure.”

Judi – a 70-year-old with Israeli, American and Canadian citizenship – is the last remaining American woman believed to be among the hostages held in Gaza. Six other Americans, all men, also remain in captivity.

It was initially believed Judi could be part of the hostage deal for Hamas to free at least 50 women and children that was struck last month. While two Americans were released under the agreement, Judi was not. Israel proposed a one-week pause in the war for the return of 35 hostage, but Hamas is refusing any discussions about prisoner swaps until Israel ends its military operation, CNN reported Friday.

While US officials believe there is a pathway to get more hostages released, it appears Judi’s family can only wait.

“Our hearts are breaking. To think of anyone harming my sister and her husband who are such peaceful, loving, giving people is just unconscionable,” said Weinstein, who lives in New Haven, Connecticut. “It’s really very difficult to imagine what’s been going on and how they’ve been harmed.”

Judi’s 95-year-old mother told CNN in a statement, “I am very worried and concerned. I want to know if Judi is alive and if she’s being held hostage. It’s been unbearable not knowing.”

The family has pressed for more details about Judi’s whereabouts and condition but so far little is known. Her daughter, Iris Haggai Liniado, has been in touch with Israeli and US officials in the weeks since the October 7 attack, including a meeting with President Joe Biden over Zoom earlier this month.