The Chicks are taking time this weekend to pay tribute to their late former founding member Laura Lynch.

Members of the band previously known as The Dixie Chicks posted a statement Saturday to their official Instagram page, where they shared video of Lynch singing and playing with the band, writing they “are shocked and saddened to learn” of her death.

“We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band,” the post continued.

“Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

(From left) Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire, of The Chicks, perform on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

The post was signed “Emily, Martie & Natalie,” for the Chicks’ current members, Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines.

Strayer and Maguire founded the Dixie Chicks in 1989 with Lynch and Robin Lynn Macy.

In 1992, Macy left the band, and Maines later replaced Lynch as lead vocalist.

The band broke through commercially with their fourth album “Wide Open Spaces” in 1998, the first to feature Maines.