1. Israel

The US says it is ready to support a UN resolution calling for a suspension of fighting between Israel and Hamas and an increase in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The vote is expected to take place today. As one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, a US veto would mean the resolution would not pass. The US has previously expressed concerns over a prior draft of the resolution, arguing that the proposal of a UN-created monitoring mechanism for aid going into the Gaza Strip could slow down the delivery of critical assistance. Meanwhile, on the ground, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 20,000 since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry, as the risk of famine is increasing daily.

2. Border crisis

President Joe Biden is ramping up the pressure on Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to help with the migrant crisis at the US southern border. In a call between the two on Thursday, the presidents agreed that “additional enforcement actions are urgently needed” to reopen ports on the US-Mexico border where a migrant surge has strained federal resources and led to port closures, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Over recent days, more than 10,000 migrants have unlawfully crossed the US-Mexico border daily — numbers not seen since days before the lifting of a Covid-era restriction known as Title 42 that allowed authorities to turn back migrants at the border.

3. Extreme weather

Portions of Southern California will see continued rainfall today from an atmospheric river that threatens to cause flooding into the holiday weekend. The storm system has already wreaked havoc on several roadways this week, with some areas seeing more than 6 inches of rainfall since Wednesday. As the atmospheric river continues to move east today, parts of southern Arizona are also under the same level of rainfall threat. On the East Coast, thousands are still feeling the impacts of a deadly storm that hammered the region earlier this week, flooding roadways and knocking out power for thousands as cold temperatures persisted. As of early today, more than 50,000 homes and businesses in Maine were still without power.

4. Prague mass shooting

A gunman killed at least 14 people and wounded 25 others at a university in Prague on Thursday in the deadliest mass shooting the Czech Republic has seen in decades. Of the 25 people injured, 10 are in serious condition. Authorities have not named the 24-year-old shooter and are currently working to uncover his motive. The rampage took place at the Faculty of Arts building of Charles University in the center of the capital city. The area is popular with tourists and close to major attractions, just across the Vltava River from Prague Castle. Czech authorities are also investigating whether the gunman is connected to a double homicide in Klanovice, a Prague suburb, last week.