The leading super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid is canceling its television advertisement reservations in Iowa and New Hampshire and shifting its focus to the ground game in the early nominating states.

According to AdImpact data, Never Back Down on Friday cut roughly $2.5 million worth in future ad bookings it had made in the two states and some national media markets – the latest sign of DeSantis’ allies scrambling to gain traction in the final weeks before voting begins in the January 15 Iowa caucuses.

For weeks, a separate outside group supporting DeSantis’ bid, Fight Right, has been focusing its attention on television ads aiming to give the Florida governor a boost in his quest to narrow the gap with front-runner and former President Donald Trump – even as it seeks to ward off the rising threat of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

A 30-second Fight Right spot goes after Haley’s record on China, concluding, “We can’t trust Tricky Nikki.”

But the decision by Never Back Down to pull its TV advertising underscores the challenges facing DeSantis.

The group’s chairman, Scott Wagner, acknowledged the shift in a statement on Friday, while noting that Fight Right will be running ads instead.