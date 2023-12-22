CNN —

The plagiarism controversy surrounding Harvard’s president is the most recent episode in which elite academia appears to be playing directly into the hands of ex-President Donald Trump’s populist Republicans.

First, the presidents of three top universities equivocated in a congressional hearing about the seemingly obvious question of whether calling for genocide against Jews infringed their universities’ codes of conduct.

Now, Harvard leader Claudine Gay is embroiled in a controversy over plagiarism that is posing the question of whether the academic standards that are applied to students also cover those at the top of the ivory tower. Facing a drip-drip of allegations, she’s requesting additional corrections of her past work, after last week issuing corrections to two scholarly articles she wrote in the 2000s. A GOP-led House committee, meanwhile, is widening an existing investigation into Harvard to include the plagiarism allegations.

The twin controversies are highlighting a moment in which Republicans, including Trump, view universities – in common with the courts, the professional bureaucracy in Washington and the media – as elite institutions that they can denigrate for political gain. The narrative is playing an important role in the GOP’s populist anti-establishment messaging as Trump eyes a return to the White House after the 2024 election.

While there are clear political motivations at play in the right’s assault on the country’s most storied universities, the controversies are also unfolding at a fraught moment in higher education. Elite universities are also being buffeted by claims that they are tainted by the political doctrines of the left and that colleges are becoming less a place to prepare new generations and more an incubator of radical ideology.

The new controversy over Gay could hardly have come at a worse time for her university, whose highest-governing body, the Harvard Corporation, only last week rejected demands for her firing over the antisemitism controversy.

By definition, academia deals in nuance. Universities have traditionally been places where ideas are pushed to their limits, even those that many regard as unacceptable, in order to preserve the definitional need for free speech and inquiry. But, there’s a growing sense that the balance is off kilter and that necessary actions to reform institutions that for years discriminated on the basis of gender, race and class have become consumed by their own radicalizing social revolution.

It shouldn’t, for instance, have been that hard for Gay – and her counterparts from the University of Pennsylvania and MIT – to come up with a clear condemnation of antisemitism that most Americans, outside the rarified air of the academy, could identify.

Are university leaders held to the same accountability as their students?

A Harvard spokesperson told CNN on Thursday Gay would update her 1997 dissertation to correct additional instances of “inadequate citation.” The new corrections, first reported by the Harvard Crimson, follow two previous updates Gay issued la