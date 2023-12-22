The Biden administration issued long-awaited preliminary guidance Friday on its expansive clean hydrogen tax credit, tilted in favor of hydrogen produced from clean electricity.

The hydrogen tax credit is one of the most generous subsidies contained in the Inflation Reduction Act — giving companies up to $3 for every kilogram of hydrogen produced. Along with other government initiatives, the US Treasury’s proposed tax credit is designed to help jump-start a nascent industry in the US that could ultimately be used to help decarbonize heavy industry and large vehicles like planes, ships and freight trucks, which can’t yet be effectively powered by renewables like wind and solar.

“It’s an important tool as we carve a path towards net-zero emissions by mid-century,” White House senior adviser for climate John Podesta told reporters.

With billions of federal funding at stake, a debate has been brewing over what constitutes truly clean hydrogen. Producing hydrogen is an energy-intensive process, and to be truly clean, it needs to be made using zero-carbon sources of electricity.

Green hydrogen is made using renewable energy to split water, while pink hydrogen is produced using nuclear energy. Fossil fuel leaders, however, have been pushing the government to include subsidies for blue hydrogen, produced using planet-heating methane gas, but with promises that carbon pollution would be captured and stored.

On Friday, the US government released stringent proposed rules that, while not favoring any one power source over another, give the most generous tax credits to producers who make the cleanest hydrogen. The proposed rules take into account planet-warming pollution throughout the entire lifecycle of hydrogen production.

“The lower the emissions, the larger the credit,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters, noting the tax credit starts at 60 cents per kilogram of hydrogen and goes up to the most generous credit of $3 per kilogram.

Companies who produce hydrogen with clean electricity, or methane gas generated by landfills and fugitive methane captured from coal mines or coal beds, are eligible to receive the credits. Administration officials are still gathering