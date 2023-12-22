CNN —

Donald Trump’s harsh talk about immigrants entering the country illegally has drawn backlash from Democrats, with Joe Biden’s campaign accusing the former president of parroting Adolf Hitler.

Even some Republicans have distanced themselves from Trump’s remarks, including 2024 presidential rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Given all of the negative press Trump has generated, you might think his words will be sure to cost him votes.

Now, there isn’t polling – yet – to indicate whether or not voters like the particular words or phrases Trump has invoked in his anti-immigrant rhetoric. But what polls do show is that among voters overall, Trump is far more trusted than the current president on immigration and border security, and he is doing quite well among immigrant voters.

Take a look at the past two CNN/SSRS polls that asked about a potential Biden vs. Trump general election matchup. For each of them, the sample size included about 100 voters who were born in another country. Combined, you get about 200 respondents, which is large enough to tell whether one candidate is well ahead or well behind with immigrant voters.

What we find in an average of the past two CNN surveys is that neither Biden nor Trump is ahead: The two are tied at 48% .

If this holds, it would be a major shift from the 2020 election, when Biden won immigrant voters by about 20 points, according to the Cooperative Election Study.