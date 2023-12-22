Editor’s Note: Matthew Schmidt has taught strategic planning at the US Army’s School of Advanced Military Studies and is the director of the International Affairs program at the University of New Haven. Follow him on X @mattschmidtphd. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. See more opinion at CNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to Washington last week underlined the new phase his country’s war is in. With fighting stalemated on the battlefield, and with Western support for Kyiv wavering, the fight in the US Congress may be the most important in the conflict. It’s clear that Ukraine can hold the line of contact with Russian forces. It’s not clear Ukraine’s president can advance the political front line far enough and fast enough, in Western capitals, to push Russia off Ukrainian soil.

As that diplomatic and political drama unfolds, it’s becoming increasingly clear that there are only three ways the war in Ukraine might end. First, Russia could win outright, with a permanent settlement in which Ukraine cedes territory to Moscow. Second, Ukraine could win: In that scenario, Ukraine would need to take back Crimea, the center of gravity around which the war has pivoted since 2014 when it was occupied by Russia. Third — the most likely scenario — the fighting could be frozen and followed by a political resolution years from now.

Six-hundred-plus days since February 2022 — and almost 3,600 days since Ukrainians began in 2014 to fight and die to repel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces — Kyiv’s forces have managed to stop Russia’s attempt to take over Ukraine wholesale. Now, Russian victory looks like Kyiv making conclusive concessions at a negotiating table: suing for peace amid stalled Western support and legally forfeiting its claims to the Donbas, Crimea and other territory Russia has seized.

That certainly would be unpalatable to Ukrainians. A summer Gallup poll showed the Ukrainian public broadly committed to continuing the fight against Russia, with those who wanted to keep fighting nearly unanimous in saying that declaring victory would require regaining all the territory lost since 2014. For Zelensky, that public sentiment makes negotiation very difficult. It’s not clear Western leaders really appreciate the staunchness of this opinion among ordinary Ukrainians, but at this point, Ukrainians do not seem to want their leaders to permanently cede territory so dearly fought for not just by soldiers, but by an entire population that has endured two years of missile barrages, the destruction of cities and worse at the hands of Russia’s invading army.

Setting aside the complicated and depressing prospect of Ukraine giving away land and giving in to Russia, Kyiv is left with two ways to win. If Washington and Brussels manage to overcome political deadlock and deliver a new round of aid, and perhaps more advanced weaponry, Ukraine can seek to use it in a drastic bid to capture Crimea. Or, Kyiv can take the longer and more-likely route: pursue not a war-ending settlement that gives away territory, but a ceasefire that pauses the fighting while preserving Ukraine’s legal claims to its territory — in the hope that it one day can regain them.

Those are the only possibilities for a simple reason: No matter what, the way Kyiv ultimately wins this war — if it is, indeed, to win — is in the streets of Moscow.

That’s because despite all the Ukrainian and Western efforts to oppose Putin’s phantasmagoric nightmare of a greater “Russian world,” and despite the fortunes spent on high- and low-tech weapons being used on the battlefield, the underlying nature of war hasn’t changed. War remains a battle of lethal force whose purpose is to resolve what is in reality a political question. In the words of the great “Dead Carl” von Clausewitz, as my military students called him, war is about politics by “other means.” What happens on the battlefield ultimately must reach the politics of the enemy’s capital, if the fighting is to change the course of a war.

Forgive this professorial moment, but it’s worth it to understand that Clausewitz’s basic framing of the nature of war has a deep effect on how military officers across the Western world think about when military force does and doesn’t work. To get a sense of how these officers make sense of what’s at stake in Ukraine today, and the ways it might play out in the key year of 2024, it’s critical to know something about Dead Carl’s take on war and politics.

To Clausewitz, a 19th century Prussian general and philosopher of early modern warfare, military force was the only way to defend against a foe intent on Putin’s kind of aim: imposition of political control on a target country. In this wrestling match of lethal force between two sides, professional skill and technology were required — but so were courage and determination. The critical components of victory, as Clausewitz saw them, were political will to prosecute the fight, even through losses; the will of the men (and, today, women) fighting; and the will of the population to support, or at least acquiesce to, the effort. This trinity of the political, the military and the population was the great insight of Clausewitz’s work. Professional military education emphasizes that these variables constitute the true nature of all war, whether in ancient Rome or the bloodlands of Ukraine.

To win, one side has to affect the political will of the enemy and change its decisions about how or whether to fight. Lethal force and economic sanctions have to push the enemy to a failure point that impacts the enemy’s population or its political and military leadership to such an extent that those enemy leaders conclude surrender, ceasefire or a negotiated settlement are better courses of action than continuing to fight.

