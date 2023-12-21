CNN —

A Georgia woman accused of plotting to kill her husband with two other people in the Bahamas was cleared by a judge to return to the United States while she awaits trial, her attorney said Thursday.

Lindsay Shiver was taken into custody over the summer and released on bail in August, but had to remain in the Bahamas as part of her original bond conditions, which also included an electronic monitoring device and a curfew.

“Lindsay is thankful the court has agreed to let her return to the U.S. so she can see her children,” Shiver’s attorney, Owen Wells, told CNN in a statement. “Her attorneys will continue to prepare for trial and we look forward to vigorously defending Lindsay because she is innocent.”

Her trial is expected to begin early March, Wells has previously said. She will be allowed to remain in the US until her trial begins.

Shiver is accused of unsuccessfully conspiring with two Bahamas natives to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, an insurance executive and former Auburn University football player.

He had filed for divorce in April and cited his wife’s “adulterous conduct” as a reason, CNN has previously reported. Lindsay Shiver then filed for divorce the next day, according to CNN reporting.

She pleaded not guilty to the alleged plot in a Bahamian court earlier this month.

Her alleged accomplices were also arrested and face conspiracy to commit murder charges. They were also released on bail earlier this year.

Prosecutors say the defendants conspired to kill the husband together in July while on the Abaco Islands.

But authorities successfully foiled the plot by acting on crucial information on a phone that was recovered during a separate criminal investigation into a business break-in, a Bahamian police source told CNN in the summer. Written messages found on the phone indicated the sinister plot’s existence, the source said at the time.