Paris CNN —

Former Nice and Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier was acquitted by a French court on Thursday following charges of harassment and discrimination brought by the Nice prosecutor, after several allegations surfaced during his time as coach of soccer club OGC Nice.

“This decision is a relief,” Olivier Martin, one of Galtier’s lawyers, told CNN.

“For several months now, Christophe had been the victim of rather odious accusations that had been very badly received by him, his family and those around him, and that had consequences on his personal and professional life,” he added.

The public prosecutor had asked for a 12-month suspended prison sentence as well as a maximum fine of 45,000 euros, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

CNN has reached out to the prosecutor’s office for comment.

In June, the prosecutor said in a press release that his office opened a preliminary investigation into Galtier and his son, John Valovic, following reports in April that Galtier allegedly made statements that there were too many Black and Muslim players on the team.

At the start of his trial on Friday, December 15, Galtier stood on the stand for several hours, listening to readings from the minutes of interviews held by the police with several of his former colleagues and players from OGC Nice, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

Galtier had coached OGC Nice during the 2021-22 season, before his appointment as Paris Saint-Germain coach in July 2022.