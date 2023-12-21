Washington CNN —

The US is expressing concerns over a draft resolution calling for a suspension in fighting and an increase in humanitarian assistance for Gaza, arguing that the proposal of a UN-created monitoring mechanism for aid going into the Gaza strip could slow down the delivery of critical assistance.

Those concerns, if unresolved, could put the thrice-delayed resolution in continued limbo. As one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, a US veto means the resolution will not pass.

“The goal of this Resolution is to facilitate and help expand humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza, and we cannot lose sight of that purpose,” said Nate Evans, a spokesperson for the US Mission to the UN. “There are still serious and widespread concerns that this Resolution as drafted could actually slow down delivery of humanitarian aid by directing the UN to create an unworkable monitoring mechanism. We must ensure any Resolution helps and doesn’t hurt the situation on the ground.”

Timing for a possible vote on the resolution on Thursday has yet to be announced.

A diplomatic source previously told CNN that key issues with the negotiations over the draft are the “cessation of hostilities” language and the call for the UN to “establish a monitoring mechanism in the Gaza Strip with the necessary personnel and equipment, under the authority of the United Nations Secretary-General.”

President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday afternoon, “We’re negotiating right now at the UN the contours of a resolution … a resolution that we may be able to agree to.”

Previous delays this week centered on the reticence of the United States to sign onto a resolution that could be seen as a rebuke to Israel’s continuing military campaign in Gaza.

Diplomats were hopeful that changing some language could gain American support, or at least an abstention from voting, which would allow the resolution to pass.