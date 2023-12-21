CNN —

Donald Trump’s request to the Supreme Court on Wednesday was perhaps his most brazen delay tactic yet.

He urged the high court not to get involved right now in the question of whether he is immune from federal prosecution for alleged crimes committed while in office – his latest attempt to ask the legal system to effectively bend to his political will.

The move echoed what Trump’s legal strategy has been in all of his criminal cases to date – to delay the proceedings, ideally beyond the 2024 election.

It came less than a day after the Colorado Supreme Court’s stunning decision to bar Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballot, a ruling that he is also expected to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

That means that the nation’s highest court is poised to consider next year whether Trump can be prosecuted for crimes committed after the 2020 election and whether the actions he took in office can bar him from being on the ballot again in 2024.

It’s just the kind of chaos where Trump thrives – and finds a way to turn the tables to his advantage.

“He feeds on grievance just like a fire feeds on oxygen. And this is going to end up as a grievance that helps him,” former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, who is opposing Trump’s 2024 candidacy, told CNN’s Jake Tapper when asked about the Colorado ruling.

On Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court to reject special counsel Jack Smith’s request to bypass a federal appeals court and take up the case deciding if Trump, as a president, is immune from charges related to election subversion efforts after his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, a decision that could ultimately shape the former president’s legal fate.

The speed with which the Supreme Court takes up the case, which has been paused while the