CNN —

A New Hampshire man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly threating to kill three presidential candidates in violent and graphic text messages.

The presidential candidates are not named in charging documents. A spokesperson for Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy previously told CNN that the tech entrepreneur’s campaign was a target of the threats.

The man, 30-year-old Tyler Anderson, is accused of threatening the three candidates in a series of text messages in November and December.

According to prosecutors, Anderson threatened to “impale” and “disembowel” one candidate, “blow” the head off a second, and “blow” the “brains out” of a third candidate. He also allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” at a campaign event.

Anderson is charged with three counts of transmitting an interstate threat. He has not yet entered a formal plea, and his lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He was charged earlier this month following threats to a presidential candidate during a campaign stop in the state.

The charges against Anderson come as public officials report facing a deluge of violent messages. A recent CNN report found a staggering number of threats and harassment levied at members of Congress and other public servants in the lead-up to what is likely to be among the most politically toxic presidential elections in modern history.