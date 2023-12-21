Washington CNN —

President Joe Biden’s campaign is building up its operations heading into the 2024 election year, laying the groundwork in key battleground states and sharpening its argument against former President Donald Trump.

A campaign strategy memo shared first with CNN shows how Biden plans to make the threat to democracy posed by Trump a central focus of his campaign, similar to the arguments he made in 2020. But it comes as the president is grappling with tough polling in hypothetical matchups against his predecessor and some signs of strain in his own coalition.

The crux of that argument, campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in the memo: “The choice for voters next year will not simply be between competing philosophies of governing. The choice for the American people in November 2024 will be about protecting American democracy and the very individual freedoms we enjoy as Americans.”

The campaign is planning and expecting that GOP primary front-runner Trump will be the Republican nominee, something officials have called an “eventuality.” The memo, sent to interested parties, said the campaign will spend its next year convincing voters that Trump poses an “existential threat to democracy” through his “ability to incite political violence and wage attacks on our democracy and freedom.”

To make that case, the campaign is building its infrastructure and organization — including plans to have its battleground state leadership in place by the middle of next month; telegraphing the key issues where it will focus its messaging; and gearing up for the president and vice president to start hitting the campaign trail early next year. “Thousands of staff” are expected to be in place by early summer, Chavez Rodriguez writes.

Biden has posited the battle between the world’s democracies and autocracies as the central question of his presidency. And while he’s referring to autocratic governments like Russia and China, his campaign is now making the case that it is also at stake here at home as he takes on Trump.

Chavez Ro