Washington CNN —

President Joe Biden is ramping up the pressure on his Mexican counterpart to help with the untenable situation at the US southern border that’s left officials scrambling to respond to an unprecedented migrant surge and exacerbated one of the president’s longstanding political problems.

Biden spoke with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Thursday morning as the US seeks additional assistance to drive down the number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border. The call comes at a politically delicate moment for Biden, who has repeatedly grappled with migrant surges fueled by deteriorating conditions in the Western Hemisphere.

In their call, the two presidents agreed that “additional enforcement actions are urgently needed” to reopen ports on the US-Mexico border where a migrant surge has strained federal resources and led to port closures, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“They had a chance to talk about ongoing efforts to manage the unprecedented migratory flows in the Western Hemisphere – building on the Los Angeles declaration for migration and protection,” Kirby said, referring to the call between the two leaders earlier Thursday.

Senior US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, will travel to Mexico in the “coming days” to discuss further actions with Mexican officials, Kirby said.

Border security — which remains a vulnerability for Biden in 2024 — has been at the forefront this month as Senate negotiators tried to reach an immigration deal tied to the administration’s national security supplemental request. Those talks stalled, keeping Biden from clinching additional aid to Ukraine and Israel before the end of the year. The White House request also included $14 billion for border security.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has escalated his already virulent anti-immigrant rhetoric and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas escalated his transport of migrants to Democratic-led cities by flying migrants to Chicago, which will host the Democratic National Convention next summer.

Taken together, the situation underscores the headwinds ahead for Biden as he faces criticism from Republicans who say he’s to blame for the border crisis, Democrats who argue more can be done to handle the surge and progressives who are pushing back against stringent border measures.

Biden administration officials have repeatedly ci