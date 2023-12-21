US lawmakers are investigating allegations of plagiarism against Claudine Gay in the latest twist in the backlash against the embattled Harvard University president following her controversial congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus. The US House Committee on Education and the Workforce “has begun a review of Harvard University’s handling of credible allegations of plagiarism by President Claudine Gay over a period of 24 years,” according to a letter from Committee Chair Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) to the university Wednesday. Plagiarism charges against Gay were first circulated by conservative activists and later reported by the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative publication. The allegations followed her congressional testimony about antisemitism on Harvard’s campus. “An allegation of plagiarism by a top school official at any university would be reason for concern, but Harvard is not just any university. It styles itself as one of the top educational institutions in the country,” Foxx wrote in her letter. The Harvard Corporation, the university’s top governing body, said in a statement last week that it had become aware of plagiarism allegations against Gay in late October. At Gay’s request, it then conducted an “independent review” of her published works and found a few instances of missing citations but “no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct.” However, on Wednesday, new corrections were announced in a summary of a review undertaken by the Harvard Corporation and obtained by The Harvard Crimson. Gay will request three corrections to her 1997 Ph.D. dissertation, the publication reported. President Gay recently submitted corrections to two papers she wrote in 2001 and 2017. But the requested corrections do not address even clearer examples of plagiarism from her earlier academic work, according to a review by CNN. “Harvard does hold its students to these high academic and ethical standards,” said Foxx. “In the 2021-22 school year, the Harvard College Honor Council investigated 42 incidents of plagiarism, 35 allegations of exam cheating, and 19 other Honor Code violations,” she said, citing the council’s annual report. The report states that 70 of these 100 cases resulted in a finding of responsibility and subsequently required academic probation or mandatory withdrawal. In the letter, Foxx questions whether the university holds “its faculty — and its own president — to the same standards.” The Republican committee chair requested a written response by December 29, and requested several documents relating to plagiarism and the independent review conducted by the university. She also requested “a list of any disciplinary actions taken against Harvard faculty or students on the basis of academic integrity violations… or other forms of plagiarism” since 2019, according to the letter. In a previous statement, Gay said: “I stand by the integrity of my scholarship. Throughout my career, I have worked to ensure my scholarship adheres to the highest academic standards.”