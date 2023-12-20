CNN —

More than 25 million people across Southern California are under flood alerts Thursday as an atmospheric river threatens to dump heavy rains that could trigger travel delays and road closures ahead of the holiday weekend.

The atmospheric river began impacting Southern California on Wednesday, dropping between 2 and 4 inches of rain across the region from late Tuesday to late Wednesday.

But the worst impacts are expected Thursday: Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are likely in most of Southern California, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles. Additionally, 5 to 10 inches of rain are possible on and below south-facing foothills and coastal slopes, the weather service added.

Flood watches are in effect through Thursday evening for areas including parts of the Los Angeles area, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Palm Springs. In central California, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, along with portions of Intestate 5 are under also flood watches Thursday. Urban flash flooding also is possible in lower elevation areas closer into the Los Angeles basin, the weather service warned.

“Some of this flooding is expected to be significant and potentially life threatening in nature, with extensive roadway flooding, rock and mudslides, debris flows near recent burn scars, and significant creek flooding all a possibility tonight into Thursday,” the National Weather Service warned.

cnnweather

A moderate risk for excessive rainfall, a Level 3 of 4, is also in effect Thursday for parts of Southern California, including the Los Angeles area. Rainfall totals across higher elevations northwest of the Los Angeles metro area could reach 10 inches through Thursday evening before the storm exits the region.

The storm will also bring snow to parts of the Sierra Nevada, where higher elevations are under a winter storm warning. Between 3 and 6 inches of additional snowfall are possible between 8,000 and 9,000 feet. And up to a foot of additional snowfall is possible above 9,000 feet, with gusts possibly reaching up to 45 mph.

Earlier this week, a small tornado briefly hit part of Northern California – a relatively infrequent event for the state this time of year. An EF-1 tornado was reported Tuesday evening in Oroville, about 70 miles north of Sacramento, causing tree and minor structure damage, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. The tornado was on the ground from 5:40 to 5:42 p.m. PT, and no injuries or deaths were reported.

California gets about one December tornado on average, according to the Storm Prediction Center.