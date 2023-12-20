CNN —

The FAA has opened military airspace and dozens of new routes to keep commercial flights moving smoothly over the holidays. Now, it remains to be seen how well the airlines can overcome the challenging winter weather that has already caused widespread travel disruptions this week.

The Colorado Supreme Court made history Tuesday with an unprecedented decision that removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot. The court ruled that Trump isn’t an eligible presidential candidate because the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” covers his conduct during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The 14th Amendment states officials who take an oath to support the Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection.” But the amendment’s wording is vague, doesn’t explicitly mention the presidency and has only been applied twice since 1919. The Trump campaign said that it will “swiftly file an appeal.”

The UN Security Council will vote today on a Gaza resolution, sources say, as diplomats work to finalize language that would gain a “yes” vote — or at least an abstention — from the US. The Biden administration has rejected calls for a ceasefire, saying that it would not achieve peace. The draft resolution is said to have originally included a call for a “cessation of hostilities” to allow much-needed aid to enter Gaza. Diplomats were hopeful that changing the language to “suspension of hostilities” could gain American support. If the US allows the resolution to pass, it would amount to an important signal to Israel — including from its top ally — of the growing international outcry over the humanitarian crisis in the region.

A new law that makes it a state crime to enter Texas illegally is “incredibly extreme,” the White House said Tuesday, a day after Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law. Many Democrats believe the law is unconstitutional and civil rights groups filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas on Tuesday challenging the legislation. The suit comes amid a surge of migrants on the southern border that has placed pressure on local, state and federal authorities to crack down on illegal crossings. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a joint statement Tuesday acknowledging that senators will not reach a deal on immigration this week, pushing negotiations over the larger national security package with aid for Ukraine and Israel to early next year.