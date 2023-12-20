CNN —

A French court has rejected an appeal by an elderly couple who were paid €150 ($165) for a rare Gabonese mask that later sold for more than €4 million ($4.4 million) at auction.

The couple claimed that the art dealer who bought the mask from them failed “in his obligation to provide pre-contractual information” and committed “a breach of consent.”

They sought to annul the sale of the mask and asked for the auction’s proceeds to be given to them, but a court in Alès, southern France, upheld the terms of the sale in a decision passed down on Tuesday.

In its judgment, the court said the couple had kept the mask in an attic and had not hired any experts in order to ascertain “the true historic and artistic value” of the mask before agreeing a price with the dealer.

The art dealer had no specific knowledge of African art nor any prior knowledge of the “singular value” of the mask, said the court, citing the fact that he had it valued by various auction houses, eventually receiving a valuation of €300,000-400,000.

The court criticized the owners for “their carelessness and casualness,” saying they had been in a hurry to sell the property in which the mask was kept, and had not paid any attention to the items inside.

The 88-year-old and his 81-year-old wife, identified by their initials in court documents but previously confirmed to CNN as Mr. and Mrs. Fournier by their lawyer, listed for sale an ancient African mask, which had been inherited from Mr. Fournier’s grandfather.

The grandfather, René-Victor Edward Maurice Fournier, had served as a colonial governor in Central Africa during the early 20th century, when significant parts of the continent were under French colonial rule.