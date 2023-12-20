Washington CNN —

The US has reached an agreement to secure the release of six wrongfully detained Americans and four other Americans held in Venezuela, senior US officials announced Wednesday,

The deal will also include the extradition of Leonard Francis, the former military contractor known as “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated the largest corruption scandal in US Navy history.

The deal marks another sign of significant thawing in relations between the US and Venezuela after months of high-level negotiations between the two countries. The thaw comes as the Biden administration contends with a worsening situation at its southern border, driven largely by Venezuelan migrants, that has pushed federal resources to the brink.

The release includes all six Americans who were classified as wrongfully detained, including Eyvin Hernandez, Jerrel Kenemore, Joseph Cristella and Savoi Wright, according to a senior administration official.

Luke Denman and Airan Berry are also in the group of 10 Americans who were r