Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, after he received Abbott's endorsement at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/AP
CNN  — 

Former President Donald Trump’s harsh rhetoric and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s contentious new law have reignited Republican efforts to make border security the focus of the 2024 election – elevating the fight over immigration policy to new heights.

The renewed focus on immigration comes at a politically sensitive moment for President Joe Biden, who is negotiating a deal with congressional Republicans on immigration and border policy changes — a GOP demand as part of a broader emergency aid package that will also include funding for Ukraine and Israel.

Already, Biden is facing backlash from key progressive allies over his willingness to make concessions on border policy.

A US Border Patrol agent speaks with immigrants waiting to be processed after crossing from Mexico into the United States on December 17, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
John Moore/Getty Images

GOP Gov. Abbott signs border bill that makes entering Texas illegally a state crime

The stakes of the immigration debate — now playing out on Capitol Hill