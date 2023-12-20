Former President Donald Trump’s harsh rhetoric and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s contentious new law have reignited Republican efforts to make border security the focus of the 2024 election – elevating the fight over immigration policy to new heights.
The renewed focus on immigration comes at a politically sensitive moment for President Joe Biden, who is negotiating a deal with congressional Republicans on immigration and border policy changes — a GOP demand as part of a broader emergency aid package that will also include funding for Ukraine and Israel.
Already, Biden is facing backlash from key progressive allies over his willingness to make concessions on border policy.
The stakes of the immigration debate — now playing out on Capitol Hill