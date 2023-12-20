CNN —

Donald Trump’s rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination largely closed ranks around the former president, adding to the broad GOP criticism of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that he cannot appear on the state’s primary ballot next year.

However, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who lambasted the Colorado decision — also used the ruling to call into question whether Trump can win next year, arguing Wednesday morning that nominating the former president would make the 2024 election about “all this legal stuff.”

The responses from Trump’s rivals show the balancing act they face just weeks from the first votes being cast in the GOP nominating contest. Trump’s continued popularity with the party’s base, despite his ongoing legal troubles, means they must defend him while also making their own case that it’s time for the party to move on.

DeSantis, campaigning in Urbandale, Iowa, described the Colorado ruling as a Democratic plot to “solidify support in the primary” for Trump because, the Florida governor asserted, the party sees him as the easiest Republican to defeat in November.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family greet guests after speaking at an event in Bettendorf, Iowa, on December 18, 2023. Scott Olson/Getty Images

He said other state Supreme Courts could similarly seek to keep Trump off 2024 ballots. Nominating someone else, DeSantis said, would “give us our best chance to be able to win.”

“The whole general election’s going to be all this legal stuff,” he said. “Look, it’s unfair. But the question is, is that going to work? And I think they have a playbook that unfortunately will work. And it will give Biden or the Democrat or whoever the ability to skate through this thing. That’s their plan. That’s what they want.”