Senators bolted for the holidays Wednesday — and left behind a mountain of problems for Congress to tackle immediately in January as domestic and international crises mount.

In the new year, Congress will have to figure out how to fund the government in a matter of days and avoid a shutdown for part of the federal government. Fewer than two weeks after that, another shutdown looms for the rest of the government.

Plus, there are deep partisan divisions over how to handle the crises at the southern border, which Republicans insist must be resolved first before the US can come to the aid of two allies — Ukraine and Israel — who are at war.

Then, there are the internal divisions within each party. House and Senate Republican leaders are at sharp odds over their spending strategy. And a growing number of Democrats want conditions placed on aid to Israel and money for displaced Palestinians amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza — amid a growing rift with the White House over Israel’s prosecution of the war.

The coming storm has lawmakers from both parties fearful that the historically unproductive 118th Congress will plunge the country deeper into crisis.

“Oh, God, yes,” Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat, said when asked if he was fearful for what looms in January.

Some believe the crises will be averted – somehow – but were hardly confident.

“Normally, at the end of the day, somehow, some way, we get to the next step,” said Sen. Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat. “But, that’s hardly a prescription for full-scale confidence.”

And others were blunt about how they viewed the 118th Congress. Asked if he believed the 118th Congress had been productive, Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said bluntly: “No.”

House and Senate clash ahead of shutdown deadline

When lawmakers return in the new year, there will be nine legislative days to avoid a partial government shutdown by January 19. The second shutdown deadline for the rest of the federal government is just weeks later on February 2. And the GOP-led House and Democratic-led Senate have no path yet to resolve the differences.

Behind the scenes, appropriations and leadership staff have been trying to find an agreement on spending levels for next year, but sources involved in those talks say the negotiations have not yielded any breakthroughs.