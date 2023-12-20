2023 was a year of titanic change in the industry. The media and technology sectors were upended by disruptive forces, testing the leadership of some of the world’s most powerful executives. At the same time, that disruption also produced some new leaders who were catapulted into positions of immense influence and authority. We surveyed the media and technology landscapes to identify 11 consequential figures that stood out for their far-reaching decisions in 2023. Below, you will find our non-exhaustive list of the leaders who shaped the space in which the world turns for communication, information, and entertainment. The Losers: It wasn’t the best year for some of the industry’s leading figures. Some were fired. Others saw their reputations destroyed. And others were dealt historic setbacks that threaten the dominance of the companies they lead. Here are six figures who had a particularly rough year.